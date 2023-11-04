Marsakola Saraswathi joins BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Saraswathi is being welcomed into BRS by minster KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Congress received a jolt ahead of the poll with its leader Marsakola Saraswathi joining the BRS in presence of municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Saraswathi shifted loyalty towards the BRS, giving a blow to the Congress. She is the sister of BRS nominee Kovala Laxmi from Asifabad segment. She is the daughter of former minister K Bheem Rao. She was expecting the ticket of the Congress of Asifabad, but was denied.

Meanwhile, tribal rights organisation Tudumdebba’ State president Bursha Pochaiah too joined the BRS.

Forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and Kova Laxmi, BRS leader Arigela Nageshwar Rao were present.

