Maruti Suzuki announces discount on selected models this month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki is giving a huge discount of Rs 61,000 on selected models in the month of May. WagonR, Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and Eeco models are having cash discounts, exchange offers, and corporate benefits depending on variants and fuel options.

Maruti Alto K10

The Maruti Alto K10 petrol manual STD, LXi, VXi, and VXi+ have Rs 35,000 cash discounts, exchange offers of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

There is no cash discount on Maturi Alto K10 automatic VXi and VXi+ variants, but it has a corporate discount of Rs 22,000. The CNG variant has Rs 48,000.

Maruti Suzki S-Presso

Maruti Suzki S-Presso petrol manual has a cash discount of Rs 35,000, exchange bonus Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000. The Maruti S- Presso petrol automatic has Rs 21,000 and CNG has Rs 53,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift petrol manual LXi has a discount of Rs 47,000 and VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ have a discount of Rs 52,000. Maruti Suzuki Swift petrol automatic VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ have a Rs 52,000 discount. The CNG VXi and ZXi have a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 4,100.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ have a cashback discount of Rs 30,000, corporate discount of Rs 6,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The automatic variant gets Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 6,000 corporate discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The CNG variant has a cash discount of Rs 25,000, corporate discount of Rs 3,100 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR:

The WagonR petrol manual LXi and VXi variants have a discount of Rs 61,000. The petrol-powered manual ZXi and ZXi+ variants has discount of Rs 56,000.

The automatic petrol WagonR has a Rs 35,000 cash discount, corporate discount Rs 6,000 and exchange bonus Rs 20,000. The CNG LXi and VXi variants get discounts of Rs 53,100.