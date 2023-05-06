Warangal: Aspire to provide jobs, students told

Asserting that this was best time to be entrepreneurs, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao suggested students to aspire in becoming a job provider rather being a job seeker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Asserting that this was best time to be entrepreneurs, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao suggested students to aspire in becoming a job provider rather being a job seeker

Warangal: Asserting that this was best time to be entrepreneurs, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao suggested students to aspire in becoming a job provider rather being a job seeker.

The Minister inaugurated Centre for innovation incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (C-i2 RE) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science (KITS) here on Friday.

Speaking to the students on the occasion, the Minister advised them to come up with original ideas. Innovate for larger impact on the society and don’t expect the world to embrace immediately. It was ok to fail and celebrate failures, he said.

“Face the challenges and never give up. Had Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao given up, Telangana would not have been achieved” Rama Rao said success was always at the corner.

Also Read KTR suspects BJP to stoop new low, hatch more conspiracies against TS govt in election year