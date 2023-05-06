Rising investments sign of changing perceptions of Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:28 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: People who differed on the demand for a separate Telangana 10 years ago are now highly supportive of the new State and appreciative of its development on an enormous scale, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Laying the foundation stone for proposed lithium-ion battery gigafactory project at Divittipally in Mahabubnagar district, he said the interest shown by the management of the automative battery major Amara Raja was a classic example of the changing perception of the investors towards Telangana.

He recalled that former Minister of the undivided state, Galla Aruna Kumari from the Amara Raja group was one of the leaders who sounded highly sceptical of the demand for Statehood. Many a time, she questioned the need for a separate Telangana whenever I met her as a legislator in the assembly corridors, he said.

But she is fully convinced today that it was a pressing need of the day. The success of Telangana experiment has disproved all its critics, with the State becoming the most favoured destination for big investors like Amara Raja Batteries. As many as eight States vied for the lithium-ion battery factory and their chief ministers had showered offers to lure the group to their States. But the family did not yield. Telangana’s Divitipalli became their ultimate destination.

The company will be investing Rs.9,500 crore over the next 10 years, including on a research facility in Hyderabad. It will be the country’s largest investment in the lithium-ion cell manufacturing sector, he added.

Having a gigafactory in Telangana would help fulfil the aspirations of the State to become an electric vehicle manufacturing hub and spearhead the EV revolution in India. It was made possible with sustained efforts of the State’s leadership as well as the official machinery.

Attracting huge investments for the industrial growth of the State was no mean achievement. The needs of the industrial units coming up in the State were being met with priority. The industrial growth was made possible with a transparent policy. The investors were looking at Telangana as their needs such as manpower, land, power and water were being met promptly and they are happy as it all involved no bribes.

Rubbishing the criticism that the battery industry would add to pollution in Divitipalli, the Minister assured that the Amara Raja facility at Divitipalli involved zero pollution as it was the case with their facility at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. If anyone still entertained any doubts about it, they could visit their battery units in Chittoor district to know things for themselves and their visits will be facilitated by providing special buses as per their convenience, he said.