Marvel Entertainment and Audible present ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, Hindi original podcast series

he first instalment in the series will be released exclusively on Audible on June 28.

07:01 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Leading audio storytelling creator Audible announced the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’. The new Hindi series will premiere exclusively on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024, and will deliver richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experiences with many leading Hindi actors in the roles of iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

The first instalment in the series, ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’, will be released exclusively on Audible on June 28. The extraordinary cast assembled includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available at no additional cost to all Audible.in members, with all episodes available on release day.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ series, which will include ‘Hawkeye’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘Wolverine’, ‘Doom’, and ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’ will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the villains have finally won and heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

The English-language premiere edition of ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ was written by Benjamin Percy (‘Wolverine: The Long Night’, ‘Wolverine: The Lost Trail’), directed by Kimberly Senior (‘Disgraced’), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (‘Homecoming’, ‘Passenger List’).