Do you vape? Read what this latest study discovered

While most experts agree that using a vape is still less harmful than smoking tobacco, the latest study proves that it is more dangerous than expected.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: In the last decade, e-cigarettes have become popular all over the world. Some gravitated towards it for its capabilities of tasting various flavours, and some others switched to vaping as it was considered healthy.

E-cigarettes or vapes are basically battery-operated devices used to inhale an aerosol, which can contain nicotine, marijuana, flavourings, and other chemicals.

A research study from the University of Birmingham, which was published online in the 'Journal Thorax', suggests that vaping can actually damage vital cells leading to a weaker immune system.

A research study from the University of Birmingham, which was published online in the ‘Journal Thorax’, suggests that vaping can actually damage vital cells leading to a weaker immune system.

E-cigarette vapour condensate (ECVC) is significantly more toxic to alveolar macrophage (AM) function than non-vaped e-cigarette liquid (ECL), the study stated, adding that some of the effects observed are similar to those found in frequent smokers.

Although multiple previous research papers claimed that there was evidence that proved that vaping is safer than smoking and recommended that vapes be prescribed by healthcare professionals, the latest study proves that a more intensive approach is required.