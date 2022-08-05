Masaba Gupta unveils the cosmo-wellness beauty brand ‘LoveChild’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Masaba Gupta introduces her debut cosmo-wellness brand, LoveChild, with a varied product line of high-performance colour cosmetics, skincare and wellness solutions – formulated for every age group, with colours developed to suit all skin tones to embrace indigenous characteristics. Honest, embracive, and playfully-vibrant packaging, the brand is made with empathy at its core, enabling a unique expression of self-love.

Created thoughtfully and responsibly with efficacious global ingredients, the brand, in the first phase of launch, aims to bring an idyllic and fantastical world to life. It’s an eclectic range of rich lip colours in the form of bullet and liquid lipsticks, nail paints, face mists, intimate wipes and calming oils distilled with time-tested techniques.

Born to bridge the gap between makeup and skincare, the products are formulated as skin-vestments; not only are they highly pigmented, high on performance and quality, but also clean, vegan, gluten, and cruelty-free.

The brand is a celebration of the mindset that believes in beauty as much as it does in overall wellness, both mental and physical. The founder, Masaba Gupta, explains, “LoveChild, as a term, has been weaved into my destiny ever since I was born; and now it’s time to weave that destiny into a brand. For many years I’ve looked at this term negatively so I thought it was time to make it positive with a brand that would resonate with individuals who have been labelled all their lives too.”

While the brand is aspirational, LoveChild is also accessible for young millennials to get their hands on the signature Masaba aesthetics with the offerings starting at Rs 100. The curation of products for your vanity at every age includes an endless selection of Liquid Lipsticks enriched with skin-loving ingredients, Matte lipsticks formulated to give saturated colour in just one stroke, and the classic Nail Paints, that lets your nail breathe.

“For wellness, we have bottled novel ingredients that assist your skin and body needs by sliding easily into your everyday lifestyle. An Anti-Anxiety Oil with the relaxing goodness of Lavender, Intimate Wipes to keep you fresh all day, and a skin glow Face Mist to protect the skin’s natural barrier, with an acne control Face Mist to zap that zit,” shares Masaba.

With this endeavour, Masaba aims to reduce the barriers and social hesitations that come with approaching beauty and wellness for first-time enthusiasts. LoveChild intends on being a one-stop destination for all conversations on beauty and well-being, delving into self-love facets, nutrition and nourishment by experts, wellness mantras and more.

LoveChild will be available online at LoveChild.in and Nykaa.com. The collection will also be available in the House of Masaba stores across India.