‘Cutting Chai’ is a story very close to my heart: Nupur Asthana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:43 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

All eyes were on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, the very first of their forty newly-announced originals, as the anthology released on May 13. Inspired by New York Times Blogs, ‘Modern Love – Mumbai’ is an adaptation of the original American version.

This Amazon anthology brings to you six refreshingly real stories by six renowned directors who give life to characters that narrate stories from the city of dreams. These six anecdotes of people’s lives transcend all boundaries and stereotypes of caste, religion, age, and gender and promise a heart-stuttering portrayal of true love.

The series boasts prominent directors like Hansal Mehta, Nupur Asthana, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, and Alankrita Shrivastava.

Out of the six, Nupur Asthana, directed one of the six ‘Modern Love’ short stories, ‘Cutting Chai’. In a candid chat, the ‘Bewakoofiyan’ and ‘Chance Pe Dance’ fame director spoke about her experience of directing the short film.

“‘Cutting Chai’ is a story very close to my heart, and I enjoyed making every bit of it. It’s about a woman who’s caught up in the hum-drum of everyday married life and has lost sight of her dreams. While projecting her dissatisfactions onto her partner and her choices, realises that all the answers lie within her. I think this movie is an ode to all the lovers who are trying to figure out who they are really in this rapidly changing world and can they do it while keeping their loved ones close. I am so fortunate that Arshad and Chitrangada shared the same vision as mine and I really look forward to viewers enjoying Cutting Chai and having a warm cuppa along with it,” she said.

‘Cutting Chai’ features Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi in leading roles. The anthology has a dazzling array of talented actors across six stories which include Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Naseeruddin Shah, amongst others. So, go watch ‘Modern love Mumbai’ which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.