‘Mask Maharaja’ campaign to be launched ahead of festival season in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Public Health and Family Welfare Department is set to launch a special campaign ‘Mask Maharaja’ exhorting general public to continue adhering to Covid-19 guidelines, during the ongoing festival season.

The campaign ‘Mask Maharaja’ aims to remind and encourage people about the importance of using masks, sanitising hands frequently, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding mass gatherings at any cost. The health officials have prepared radio jingles, posters, audio-visual content challenging people on whether they are ‘Mask Maharajas’ or not. The idea is to urge people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines. The campaign will continue from October to December during the time of festivals and winter season.

“We have prepared radio jingles, created audio-visual content that could be aired on television channels and shared easily across all the social media platforms. The campaign will create awareness among the masses to prevent and control Covid-19 in the State,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

