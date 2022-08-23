MassQline releases a new track ‘Jeena’ Ft. Arohi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

MassQline, a rapper and music producer, has released a new track titled ‘Jeena’ ft. Arohi Dixit with Found Out Records. The song tells the story of a relationship and its various stages with a fresh and experimental sound and visuals with creative animation.

‘Jeena’ has a distinct sound that combines hip-hop and R&B with elements of future bass and hybrid trap. The music video depicts the progression of love between two people, beginning with romance and excitement and advancing through the stages of vulnerability, trust, and companionship before taking an unexpected turn at the end. Rohan Bhatia, the animator, created the video in partly psychedelic endeavours to highlight evolutionary, spiritual, and philosophical aspects of love and life.

MassQline wrote, composed, and produced the entire track during the 2020 lockdown, but his search for the best singer to fit the song ended when Arohi arrived for the recording, and her voice perfectly complemented the song.

MassQline is a Jaipur-based rapper and music producer who has been producing and rapping for the past nine years. He’s proficient in producing and writing music in Hindi, Punjabi, and English. His distinct style combines classical and folk music with hip-hop and electronic dance music.