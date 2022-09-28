Master the profit and loss topic with ease

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment tests.

1. If the cost price of 12 pens is equal to the selling price of 8 pens, the gain per cent is?

a) 64 4/3% b) 33 1/3% c) 425% d) 50%

Ans: d

Solution: Let the CP of each pen be 1

CP of 8 pens = 8

SP of 8 pens = 12

 Gain % = 4/8 × 100 = 50%

2. A man sells 320 mangoes at the cost price of 400 mangoes. His gain percent is?

a) 10% b) 15% c) 20% d) 25%

Ans: d

Solution: Gain per cent

= (400 – 320)/320 × 100

= 80/320 × 100 = 25%

3. The cost price of 8 articles is equal to the selling price of 9 articles. The profit or loss per cent in the transaction is?

a) 12 1/2% profit b) 11 1/9 % profit c) 12 1/2% loss d) 11 1/9% loss

Ans: d

Solution: Let the CP of each article be 1

 CP of 9 articles = 9

 SP of 9 articles = 8

 Loss = 1

 Loss % = 1/9 × 100

= 100/9 = 11 1/9%

4. If the cost price of 10 articles is equal to the selling price of 7 articles, then the gain or loss per cent is?

a) 42 6/7% gain b) 23 2/5% gain c) 42 6/7% loss d) 23 2/5% loss

Ans: a

Solution : Let CP of each article be 1

Then, CP of 7 articles = 7

SP of 7 articles = 10

 Gain % = (10 – 7) / 7 × 100 = 3/7 × 100

= 300/7 = 42 6/7%

5. A sold an article to B at 20% profit and B sold to C at 15% loss. If A sold it to C at the selling price of B, then A would make?

a) 2% profit b) 2% loss c) 5% loss d) 5% profit

Ans: a

Solution: CP of article for A = Rs 100

A’s SP = 100 × 120/100

= Rs 120

B’s SP = 120 × 85/100

= Rs 102

= CP for C

 Required profit percent = 2%

6. Somesh purchased a radio at 9/10 of its selling price and sold it at 8% more than its original selling price. His gain per cent is?

a) 5 % b) 8% c) 13 % d) 20 %

Ans: d

Solution: Let the original selling price of radio = 100

 CP of radio = 90

 New selling price = 108

 Gain per cent = 18/90 × 100

= 20%

7. If the cost price of 10 articles is equal to the selling price of 16 articles, then the loss per cent is?

a) 13.3% b) 37.5% c) 22.5% d) 45.3%

Ans: b

Solution: If the CP of A articles be equal to SP of B articles, then

Loss percent = B – A / B ×100

= 16 – 10 / 16 × 100 = 6/16 × 100

= 37.5%

To be continued…

M Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120