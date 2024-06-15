Notifications for 531 Civil Assistant surgeons, 193 lab technicians, 31 staff nurses soon

During the monsoon season, dengue and other viral fevers were prevalent in the State. Taking serious note of this, the State government had begun an exercise to fill vacancies in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 June 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: The State government, which is focusing on strengthening the public health sector, will soon issue notifications to fill up vacant posts in the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department, besides in government hospitals.

These will include notifications for 531 Civil Assistant surgeons, 193 lab technicians and 31 staff nurses.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had issued directions to this effect as part of paying special attention on providing better healthcare to the people.

A notification to fill up the vacancies of Civil Assistant Surgeons, Lab Technicians and Staff Nurses would be issued soon. The State was already facing acute shortage of Civil Assistant Surgeons in Primary Health Centres (PHC).

To overcome the shortage of doctors and to provide better medical services to the people, the government has decided to fill up 531 Civil Assistant Surgeons posts, the statement said, adding that the Telangana State Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (TSMHSRB) would issue a notification to fill these posts soon.

After the recruitment of Assistant Surgeons, the recruitment board would take up the appointment of surgeons as per the demand in the PHCs.

Similarly, Lab Technicians posts in the Diagnostic Test Centres are also vacant. The Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would issue a notification for filling up of 193 Lab Technician posts.

Vacancies of the staff nurses, who provide services to the patients, would also be filled up in various hospitals and TSMHSRB would issue notification to fill up 31 staff nurses posts.