Ratio and proportion questions to try out

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. An alloy A is formed by mixing gold and silver in the ratio 2 : 1. Another alloy B is formed by mixing silver and platinum in the ratio 3 : 4. An alloy C is obtained by mixing alloys A and B in a certain ratio such that the ratio of gold and platinum in alloy C is 5 : 6. Which of the following correctly represents the share of silver in alloy C?

a) 17/31 b) 49/126 c) 29/51 d) 19/35

Ans: b

Solution: We have been given that alloy A contains gold and silver in the ratio 2 : 1.

Let there be 21x units of A.

So, it will have 14x units of gold and 7x units of silver. Let there be 21y units of alloy B.

So, we have 9 units of silver and 12 units of platinum.

Let these two be mixed to get the desired alloy.

Hence, the total amount of gold in alloy C will be 14x and total amount of platinum will be 12y.

We have been given that

14x/12y = 5/6

⇒ 84x = 60y

x/y = 5/7

Thus alloys A and B must have been mixed in the ratio 5 : 7

Thus, the share of silver in the final mixture

35 63 /252 = 98/252 = 49/ 126

2. Three friends Aravind, Bharat and Chandu are about to have their breakfast. Aravind has 7 apples, Bharat has 5 apples and Chandu has no apples but has 12 coins. He offers to pay for some apples. They agree to share the 12 apples equally among themselves and agree that Chandu would pay 12 coins for his share. Bharat suggests that he be paid 5 coins and Aravind be paid 7 coins. Aravind says that he should get more than 7 coins. How much should Aravind get?

a) 7 coins b) 9 coins c) 11 coins d) 13 coins

Ans: b

Solution: As they together have 12 apples, each person gets a share of 4 apples.

Chandu took 4 apples as his share and paid 12 coins of the 4 apples.

1 apple is given by Bharat and 3 apples are given by Aravind.

The ratio of apples of Aravind and Bharat = 3 : 1.

They must be paid in that ratio i.e., 3 : 1

Hence, the number of coins that Aravind should get 3 × 12 / 4= 9 coins

3. A bag contains certain number of coins of different denominations. The ratio of the number of Rs 1 coins to Rs 2 coins is 5 : 7, respectively and the ratio of number of Rs 2 coins to Rs 5 coins is 7 : 6 respectively. Find the total value of the Rs 5 coins, if the total value of the Rs 1 coins in the bag is Rs 15.

a) Rs 90 b) Rs 120 c) Rs 135 d) Rs 140

Ans: a

Solution: Ratio of the number of coins of denominations Rs 1 : Rs 2 : Rs 5 = 5 : 7 : 6

Let, the number of coins of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 in the bag be 5x, 7x and 6x.

Since, the total value of Rs 1 coin in the bag is Rs 15

So, the number of coins of Rs 1 in the bag = 15

5x = 15 , ⇒ x = 3

Therefore, number of Rs 5 coins in the bag = 6x = 18

So, required value of Rs 5 coins = 6 × 3 × 5 = Rs 90

4. Sumit hired a travelling car for a tour. If the car is rented for 8 hours or less, the charge is Rs 100 per hour or Rs 8 per km whichever is more. On the other hand, if the car is rented for more than 8 hours, the charge is Rs 80 per hour or Rs 6 per km, whichever is more. Sumit used the car for 120 km and paid Rs 800. For how many hours did he take the car for rent?

a) 5 hours b) 6 hours c) 9 hours d) 10 hours

Ans: d

Solution: Let the car be rented for 8 hours or less

Then the number of hours it is rented for = 800/100 = 8 hours

But if it charged Rs 8 per km, the amount that should paid be 120(8) = 960

But he paid only Rs 800

Number of hours = 800/100 = 10 hours

If it is charged at Rs 6 per km, the amount that should paid be 120(6) = Rs 720 which is less than Rs 800

Sumit rented car for 10 hours.

5. The ratio of marks obtained by Shubham in theory to the total marks which can be obtained in theory is 7 : 10. Total marks which can be obtained in practicals were 20% of the total marks of theory. If Shubham got full marks in practical, then find the ratio of total marks obtained by Shubham to the total marks which can be obtained in the subject (theory practical).

a) 2 : 3 b) 1 : 2 c) 3 : 4 d) 5 : 6

Ans: c

Solution: Let, marks obtained by Shubham in theory and total marks of theory be ‘7x’ and ‘10x’ respectively

So, total marks (theory practical) = 10x 2x = 12x

Marks obtained by shubham (theory Practical) = 7x 2x = 9x

So, required ratio = 9x/12x = 3/4 = 3:4

M. Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120

Crucial questions for ratio and proportion.