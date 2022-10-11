Math problems made easy

This is in continuation to the last article focusing on profit and loss topic. Here are practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A table is sold at a profit of 13%. If it is sold for 25 more, profit is 18 %. Cost price of table is?

a) 100 b) 200 c) 300 d) 500

Ans: d

Solution:

Cost price of table = x (let)

According to question, 113x/100 25 = 118x/100

[S. P. at R% profit = (100 R)/100 x C.P.]

=>; 118x/100 – 113x/100 = 25

=>; 5x/100 = 25 =>; x/20 = 25

x = 25 × 20 = 500

2. A fruit vendor buys apples at the rate of 10 for 100. How many should he sell for 100, so that he makes a profit of 25%?

a) 8 b) 10 c) 12 d) 14

Ans: a

Solution:

C.P. of each apple = 100/10

= Rs.10

S.P. of each apple = (10 x 125/100) = Rs 12.50

Number of apples sold for Rs.

100 = 100/12.5 = 8

3. A man sold his watch at a loss of 5%. Had he sold it for 56.25 more, he would have gained 10%. What is the cost price of the watch?

a) 360 b) 365 c) 370 d) 375

Ans: d

Solution:

C.P. of watch = x (let)

S.P. of watch = x x 95/100

= Rs 19x/20

Case II,

S.P. = Rs (19x/20 56.25)

Profit percent = 10 %

x x 110/100 = 19x/20 56.25

=>; 11x/10 – 19x/20 = 56.25

=>; 22x-19x/20 = 56.25

=>; 3x/20 = 56.25

3x = 56.25 × 20

x = 56.25 x 20/ 3 = Rs 375

= 375

4. A table is sold at Rs.1,800 at a loss of 10%. At what price should it be sold to earn a profit of 15%?

a) 2400 b) 2300 c) 2200 d) 2100

Ans: b

Solution:

C.P. of table = Rs. x (let)

According to question,

x x 90/100 = 1800

=>; x = 1800 x 100 /90 = Rs 2000

For a profit of 15%,

S.P. = 2000 x 115/100 = Rs 2300

5. Kamala bought a bicycle for 1,650. She had to sell it at a loss of 8%. She sold it for?

a) 1,518 b) 1,581 c) 1,510 d) 1,508

Ans: a

Solution:

C.P. of cycle = 1650

Loss = 8%

S.P. of cycle

= (100 – loss%/100) x C.P.

= (100 – 8/100) x1650

= (92 x 1650 /100) = Rs 1518

6. A manufacturer sells an item to a wholesale dealer at a profit of 18%. The wholesaler sells the same to a retailer at a profit of 20%. The retailer in turn sells it to a customer for 15045 thereby earning a profit of 25%. The cost price of the manufacturer is?

a) 10000 b) 8000 c) 8500 d) 9000

Ans: c

Solution:

Cost price for the manufacturer = Rs. x (let)

x x 118/100 x 120/100 x 125/100

= 15045

x = 15045 x 1000000/118 x 120 x 125

= Rs.8500

7. A radio is sold at a profit of 20%. Had it been sold for Rs.60 more, the profit would have been 30%. The cost price of the radio is?

a) Rs.500 b) Rs.600 c) Rs.650 d) Rs.700

Ans: b

Solution:

C.P. of radio = Rs. x (let

According to the question,

130x/100 – 120x/100 = 60

=>; 10x/100 = 60

x = 60 × 10 = Rs.600

To be continued…

