Matteo Bocelli teams up with Indian music stars on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti singing in Hindi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘I Miss You Amore’ – a romantic new single from Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, composer/producer Amaal Mallik and lyricist/producer Kunaal Vermaa – has just been released by Capitol Records. The official video was unveiled especially for the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Together, they tell an evocative, universal tale of love, loss and regret with Matteo singing in English and twin sisters Sukriti and Prakriti singing in Hindi. Matteo wrote the song with Amaal Mallik, Shridhar Solanki and Kunaal Vermaa.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who are twin sisters, come from the world of Bollywood as does Amaal Mallik. All three artistes have also earned acclaim for their non-film work, including their 2021 collaboration on a remix of Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’.

“The first time I heard the melody Amaal had created I knew we were going to make something really special,” recalled Matteo Bocelli. “It’s been such an honour to work with Sukriti and Prakriti, who’ve introduced me to so much incredible Indian culture I had never experienced before, and I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve received from India,” he added.

“We are extremely excited for the special Valentine’s Day gift for our fans. ‘I Miss You Amore’ is a beautiful rendition of love. It’s relatable, engaging and a beautiful soulful track for you to enjoy,” share Sukriti and Prakriti.

Amaal said, “I’m ecstatic to be collaborating with a group of such talented artistes – Matteo, Kunaal, Sukriti and Prakriti. This song’s composition was a true joy for me…. It was truly special to be creating ‘I Miss You Amore’ along with the young and very gifted musician, Italian music royalty Matteo Bocelli.”

“I’m happy that this song’s lyrics, the pristine and heartfelt rendition by Matteo, Sukriti and Prakriti and the simplicity of the melody are gonna beautifully break a lot of hearts. This is our heartfelt gift our fan clubs of #Amaalians & #Supratics and there couldn’t have been a better gift for them this Valentine’s Day than this song,” he added.

Check out the song here: