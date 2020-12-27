MBBS admission: KNRUHS mop-up phase for management quota

Candidates whose certificates were provisionally verified and whose names were notified in the provisional final merit list for management quota seats are eligible to exercise web options on December 29

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) will conduct mop-up phase of web-based counselling for allotment of vacant MBBS seats under Management Quota, B and C (NRI) categories for the academic year 2020-21 in private medical colleges in the State.

The candidates whose certificates after registration for management quota were provisionally verified and whose names were notified in the provisional final merit list for management quota for B&C (NRI) categories seats displayed on KNRUHS web-site on December 12 are eligible to exercise web options from 6 am to 6 pm on December 29.

Candidates who have secured admission in the previous phase of counselling and joined the course and continuing in the course, who wish to slide to other college also can exercise their options. The candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous phase of counselling and who have not joined / discontinued the MBBS course after joining and those who have joined the course in All India Quota / Deemed Universities will not be eligible to exercise options in the mop up phase of counselling.

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) up to 5 pm on December 28 will be placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in. The candidates can exercise web options for MBBS seats in all medical colleges under KNRUHS through https://tspvtmedadm.tsche.in/.

