MCEME shares AI project with Telangana government

Hyderabad: The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) has carried out various Artificial Intelligence (AI) based projects, which are being further developed as deployable systems.

In one such project, MCEME has taken the initiative to share one of the AI based projects for application in the civil domain “AI Based Accident Prevention System” for its utilisation by Telangana Government.

In a ceremony held in MCEME on Thursday, the project was handed over by Lt Gen TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Commandant MCEME and Col Commandant Corps of EME to Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries, Commerce and Info Tech Dept of Telangana State.

The ambitious project will be evaluated on a test bed for ‘AI based Accident Prevention System ‘ with RTO , Telangana State for use by heavy vehicles plying in the State to prevent road accidents.