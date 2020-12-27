McGrath impressed with Shubman Gill

When I saw him (Gill) the other day in the ODI, I thought he had a good technique, he looked like he belonged to international cricket, said McGrath

Published: 12:11 pm

Hyderabad: India bounced back strongly in the second Test in Melbourne dismissing Australia for a below-par total of 195 on the first day. India, who were all out for their lowest ever Test total of 36 in the pink ball Test in Adelaide in the first Test, however, had a good day with the bat.

Both debutants Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill were impressive in their respective roles. While Siraj picked up two crucial wickets – Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green – Gill scored a solid 45. He did extremely well to survive the likes of Mitchell Starc, who dismissed other opener Mayank Agarwal for a duck, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath was delighted with his performance. “When I saw him the other day in the ODI, I thought he had a good technique, he looked like he belonged to international cricket,” McGrath said.

“It was a pretty tough introduction to Test cricket there with the way Starc and Cummins were bowling, they (the batsmen) were playing and missing, there was that one edge that Labuschagne put down, but apart from that he looked pretty solid,” he added.

