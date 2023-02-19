Medak: Cops suspended in connection with custodial death

Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
On Saturday, DGP Anjani Kumar directed Inspector General of Police Chandrasekhar to supervise the investigation into the case.

Sangareddy: Inspector General of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy has placed D Madhu, Inspector, Medak town Police Station, Sub-Inspector of Police Rajashekhar, constables Prasanth and Pavan under suspension in connection with the death of MD Khadeer Khan (37) following alleged torture by police in custody.

Khadeer Khan died last Thursday while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital. On Saturday, DGP Anjani Kumar directed Inspector General of Police Chandrasekhar to supervise the investigation into the case.

