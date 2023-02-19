Medak: Cops suspended in connection with custodial death

On Saturday, DGP Anjani Kumar directed Inspector General of Police Chandrasekhar to supervise the investigation into the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Sangareddy: Inspector General of Police S Chandrashekhar Reddy has placed D Madhu, Inspector, Medak town Police Station, Sub-Inspector of Police Rajashekhar, constables Prasanth and Pavan under suspension in connection with the death of MD Khadeer Khan (37) following alleged torture by police in custody.

Khadeer Khan died last Thursday while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital. On Saturday, DGP Anjani Kumar directed Inspector General of Police Chandrasekhar to supervise the investigation into the case.

