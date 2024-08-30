Medak: Father drowns in Ghanpur anicut canal; daughter saved

The father and daughter got into one of Ghanpur Anicut's canals to have a bath. Since the water was being released into the canal, they began to drown in the canal

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:41 PM

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a man was swept away while his daughter was rescued by her uncle while they were drowning in the Fatehnagar canal in Papannapet mandal on Friday.

The victim Turpu Anil (30), was a resident of Arab Street in Medak town.

Anil, his wife Krishnaveni, daughter Hiranya, and brother-in-law Katle Venkat arrived at Edupayala Temple on Thursday night.

After spending the night at the temple, Anil and Hiranya got into one of Ghanpur Anicut’s canals to have a bath. Since the water was being released into the canal, Anil and Hiranya started drowning in the canal. Venkat managed to pull out Hiranya, but could not save Anil.

His body was later retrieved from the water body and sent for postmortem. A case was registered.