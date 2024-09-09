Medak: Homeless man murdered by two drunk youngsters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 10:55 PM

Representational image

Medak: Two youngsters, who were allegedly drunk, killed a homeless man at Gomaram village in Shivvampet mandal on September 4.

The accused were Gangireddy Tirupathi Reddy, and Manikanta Goud, both residents of Gomaram. The victim was roaming around Gomaram for over a month accepting alms and food from the citizens.

However, Tirupathi and Manikanta had picked up an argument with him, and when he was asleep in a bus shelter on September 4 night, rode their bike over his legs and dragged him to some distance by holding him with their hands. Later, they made him sit on the bike. Accusing him of involving in a theft case reported in the village a couple of days earlier, the duo beat him black and blue and dumped him on the outskirts of the village.

He was found dead by the villagers the following day. The police shifted the body to the government hospital in Toopran where the doctors conducted the postmortem and told the police that he was beaten to death.

After examining CCTV footage from the village, the police identified Tirupathi and Manikanta and arrested them on Monday. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.