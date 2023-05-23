Medak: Indian Oil fuel bunk sells petrol ‘mixed’ with water

Vehicles filled with fuel from an Indian Oil petrol bunk in Medak stopped moving within minutes after filling fuel as it mixed with water, owners lodged a complaint with Collector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

A vehicle user is showing the fuel mixed with water (holding in right hand) at Indian Oil Petrol bunk on Tuesday.

Medak: In a shocking incident, vehicles that were filled with fuel from an Indian Oil petrol bunk located near the Nalla Pochamma Temple in Medak town stopped moving within a couple of minutes after filling fuel on Tuesday.

When the vehicle owners took the vehicles to a nearby mechanic, it was found that the fuel was mixed with water. The vehicle owners returned to the petrol bunk and entered into an argument.

Some of them brought fuel from other petrol bunks and compared it with the petrol in the Indian Oil bunk. The vehicle owners said they would lodge a complaint with the District Collector.