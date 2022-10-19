Medak: Man caught with firearm in Narsapur forest

Forest officials on Wednesday caught a man roaming at Hanumanthapur in the Narsapur reserve forest area carrying an unlicensed weapon.

He was identified as Banoth Gangaram (32) of Lakshamapur Thanda of Gummadidala Mandal.

A team of Forest officials were on a visit to the Naraspur forest range when they came across Gangaram, who had the weapon and ammunition with him. When questioned, he replied he was guarding his agriculture field from wild boars.

However, he admitted that he had no license. After seizing the single barrel 12 bore gun from Gangaram, Forest officials handed him over to the Narsapur Police, who have filed a case against Gangaram.

Police are probing from where he got the weapon.