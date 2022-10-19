Woman duped of Rs 47 lakh by fake Godman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:23 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

(Representational image). A woman software professional from the city was duped of Rs. 47 lakh by a fake Godman who claimed to have divine powers.

Hyderabad: A woman software professional from the city was duped of Rs. 47 lakh by a fake Godman who claimed to have divine powers.

The woman contacted the fraudster over phone after noticing a post on Instagram. The man claimed he would help her succeed in life and remove all obstacles on her path to success, and gain wealth and good health.

Initially, the woman paid around Rs. 32,000 to him through bank transfer for offering special puja.

“Over a period of time the woman transferred an amount of Rs. 47 lakh to the fraudsters. As nothing improved in her life, she realised she was duped. At one point of time the man frightened her saying that she will soon die because of bad omen,” said Hyderabad cybercrime police.

The police booked a case and are investigating.