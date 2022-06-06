Medak: Man drowns in check dam at Edupayala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Representational Image.

Medak: An inebriated man drowned in a check dam near Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district on Sunday evening.

According to Papannapet Police, the deceased Baka Sailu (42) of Durki village of Nasrullabad Mandal in Kamareddy district came to Edupayala to attend a function of his relatives.

After consuming the liquor during the party, Sailu took ill. While washing his hands, he reportedly slipped into the water body on Sunday evening. Though the relatives searched for him everywhere, they could not trace him on Sunday.

His body was found floating in the check dam on Monday morning. Police have registered a case following a complaint from his son Saikiran.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .