Medak: Relatives thrash couple accusing them of practising black magic

Medak: In a barbaric incident, a man and his wife were thrashed mercilessly after being tied to an electric pole by their own relatives, who accused them of practising black magic.

This incident was reported from Alladurgam village on Monday morning, police said.

The assailants raided the house of Boyina Ramesh (40) and his wife Rajitha (38) and began arguing with them accusing them of practising black magic against them. Later, they started attacking the couple and paraded them in the street. Later they tied them to an electricity pole and thrashed them. However, local people did not attempt to stop the attack and rescue the couple. They remained as mute spectators to the entire event.

The incident created a sensation in the Alladurgam. Sub-inspector of Police, Mohan Reddy came to their rescue after police was tipped off about the attack. The victims were rushed to a hospital and the accused were taken into custody. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

