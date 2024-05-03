Medak to see a rookie an MP in 2024

Since the contest is expected to be between BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, Congress candidate Neelam Madhu and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, any of these three should get a chance to represent the constituency in 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:23 PM

Since the contest is expected to be between BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, Congress candidate Neelam Madhu and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, any of these three should get a chance to represent the constituency in 2024.

Medak: Medak Lok Sabha constituency is all set to see a new comer as an MP as all the 44 candidates from different political parties and as well independents had never been elected to the parliament earlier. Since the sitting BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who won the last two consecutive elections, had contested as Dubbak MLA, he had stayed out of the Lok Sabha election this time around.

Though the Former BRS MP Vijayashanthi, who was elected from Medak in 2009, had aspired for the Medak Congress ticket, the party, however, has decided to field a rookie, Neelam Madhu. Though BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had an experience of contesting as MP from Medak in 2019, he was not successful. Since Medak had sent stalwarts like Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, M Baga Reddy, Former TPCC President Mallikarjuna Goud, Ale Narendra and Vijyashanthi, it will be considered as a great honour to represent Medak in Lok Sabha.

Since the contest is expected to be between BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, Congress candidate Neelam Madhu and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, any of these three should get a chance to represent the constituency in 2024. However, the BRS candidate was holding the edge over his two rivals now because the BRS had won six out of seven assembly segments under Medak Lok Sabha. During the 2023 assembly elections, the BRS had got more than two lakh majority in these seven assembly segments combined. The BRS had also won the five consecutive elections from here. The last time a non-BRS candidate won from Medak was in 1999 when BJP candidate Ale Narendra won before the TRS was founded. Later, Narendra had joined TRS and contested on the BRS ticket from Medak in 2004 for a winning cause.