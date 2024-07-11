MediBuddy’s internal data indicates rise in Dengue tests in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 04:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Analyzing its internal data in the last few weeks, digital healthcare platform MediBuddy indicated a rising trend in dengue test requests, particularly in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, raising concerns about the spread of the mosquito-borne disease during the monsoon season.

Examining recent data from the user base, MediBuddy found that out of all dengue tests conducted across major Indian cities, a staggering 71 per cent requests originated from Bengaluru alone, while Hyderabad accounted for 14 per cent. Other cities including Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Thane, Nagpur, and Delhi hovered between 4 per cent and 2 per cent.

The rising trend in dengue tests coincides with the monsoon season, known for increased mosquito breeding, and emphasises the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures among the public. The concentration of test requests in just two cities highlighted the heightened risk and awareness of dengue in these urban areas.

Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, Head (Medical Operations), MediBuddy said, “The sharp rise in dengue test requests, especially in urban centers like Hyderabad, is a clear indicator of the growing health concern. It’s imperative that residents in these areas remain extra vigilant, and local health authorities ramp up mosquito control efforts and public awareness campaigns.”

The analysis uncovered significant variations in test request patterns across cities. Hyderabad experienced a notable surge in demand for tests, which peaked in the fourth week of June with 50 per cent increase.