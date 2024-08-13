Medicos in Telangana to boycott duties from Wednesday

On Tuesday, at all the government teaching hospitals in Telangana State, the junior doctors from TJUDA, senior doctors fromTGDA and TTGDA participated in protests demanding justice to the family members of the victim.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:12 PM

Hyderabad: Joining the nation-wide protests following the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, the junior doctors, senior resident, super-specialty residents and house surgeons from Telangana have called for a boycott of electives and outpatient facilities in all government hospitals from Wednesday.

“In light of the emerging facts and police mistreatment towards the protesting doctors in Kolkata, all the associations representing junior doctors in the country are compelled to escalate their response to ensure justice and safety,” members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said.

In line with the demands from the national bodies representing medicos, the TJUDA here demanded CBI probe into the Kolkata incident, suspension of responsible authorities, adequate compensation to the victim’s family, implementation of Central Protection Act (CPA) Act 2020 and ensuring workplace safety measures at all medical colleges in the country.

