Doctors in TS demand for better security in government hospitals, following Kolkata incident

As a symbol of solidarity and mourning, they wore black badges while performing routine duties at government hospitals and also protested for an hour on the hospital campus.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 August 2024, 03:59 PM

Govt doctors protest

Hyderabad: In support of justice for the young doctor who was raped and murdered in a teaching hospital at Kolkata, senior doctors, faculty, resident doctors, and medical professionals from Government hospitals in Hyderabad and across Telangana participated in protests on Monday.

The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) and Resident Doctors Association (RDA) from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) participated in the protests.

Senior office bearer of TTGDA, Dr Kiran Madala said that women form nearly 70 percent of the workforce in health care sector in India.

“Already, 70 percent of health work force in India is women. Is out health care system equipped to deal with this? If there is no safety for highly educated women, then where is the safety for others?,” he said.

All the associations representing doctors in Telangana demanded a stringent law at the national and state-level against individuals who indulge in attacking care givers in private and government hospitals.

“The only true homage to the departed doctor from Kolkata would be to establish an effective and strict law that will impose strict punishment on individuals who attack care givers in hospitals,” the members of TTGDA said.

Expressing shock over the incident, the members of TJUDA highlighted the frequent incidents of doctors from across India getting attacked in their workplaces.

The members of TJUDA said that would be forced to join hands with Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIIMA) and participate in nationwide protests of the aspect of security to doctors, especially woman care givers is compromised.