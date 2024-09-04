Medigadda not an isolated case for structural issues

Problems similar to that of Medigadda were encountered after construction of several major dams and barrages and they continued to be a significant concern, particularly in regions prone to seismic activity and highwater inflows

4 September 2024

File photo of Medigadda Barrage

Hyderabad: Medigadda is not an isolated case for structural issues. Such problems were encountered after construction of several major dams and barrages and they continued to be a significant concern, particularly in regions prone to seismic activity and highwater inflows. Despite ongoing maintenance and repair efforts, challenges such as overtopping, debris blockages, and settlement of dam crests persist. Temporary repairs to reinforce damaged portions of three barrages of the KLIS were completed at a cost of approximately Rs 60 crore before the onset of this year’s monsoon season.

These repairs included strengthening piers and addressing cracks and inclinations. Additional works are planned for after October, once river flows decrease, to further fortify these structures. Modifications have been made to flood dissipation structures to prevent further damage during high water flow. The monitoring systems have been upgraded. These measures are essential to maintain the functionality of the barrages and prevent further damage. According to sources, the irrigation department has been consistently undertaking such exercises on all dams without the need for NDSA intervention.

The Medigadda barrage, which experienced the highest flood of over 28 lakh cusecs in 2022, continues to handle significant inflows even during normal times. This makes it one of the most heavily loaded projects in the Godavari basin. Senior engineers in the Irrigation department acknowledge that structural issues cannot be ruled out under such conditions.

Historical examples

Iconic structures such as the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Andhra Pradesh and the Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala have faced their own quota structural issues over time. Regular inspections and maintenance have been crucial in addressing these problems. The 2017 incident at the Oroville Dam in California serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers. The dam’s spillway nearly failed, leading to the evacuation of nearby residents. Extensive repair works were undertaken and they took several years to complete.

Ensuring the safety and functionality of dams and barrages is an ongoing challenge that requires continuous monitoring, maintenance, and timely intervention. Inactivity and underutilization of infrastructure, particularly in lift irrigation projects for a long period, can have far-reaching consequences, they maintained while sounding a caution against keeping the Bahubali pumping units of the project idle any further.