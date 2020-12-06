Medskills distributes groceries to lockdown-hit in Dharur

The families had lost their jobs/work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Bollineni Medskills in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation provided essential groceries to 322 families in Rampur and Timmanagar villages in Dharur Mandal, Vikarabad district on Sunday. The families had lost their jobs/work due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the company representatives said that essential kits distributed were worth Rs 4 lakh and it would bring some relief to the poor. Similar programmes would be undertaken in the future, they said.

Apart from free training to the unemployed youth, health courses were provided at Bollineni Med Skills, Tech Mahindra Foundation, KIMS Hospital campus, Secunderabad.

Bollineni Med Skills representative M Venkateshwarlu and Tech Mahindra representatives including Satyanarayana , Praveen Kumar, Narsimhulu, Dharur Sarpanch Chandramouli, deputy Sarpanch Rajeshwar, Rampur village Sarpanch, Pandu Nayak, and others participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .