Meet India’s hair growth queen

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, treating hairloss patients non surgically across the globe

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: One of India’s top dermatologists and a globally acclaimed hair specialist, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, popularly known as the Hair Growth Queen of India, is a new ray of hope for hair loss

patients worldwide. Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s signature non-surgical, Hair Growth Booster®, is being hailed as a blessing for hair loss patients. Just a 5-minute non-surgical and exclusive treatment formulated by Dr Stuti for hair growth is a boon for millions who are suffering from baldness and hair loss issues and don’t want to undergo any pain related to surgery.

She returned to India to create a milestone in hair growth treatment. Her clinics, The Elements of Aesthetics, are part of a well-established chain of clinics in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and central India. Her Clinic in Banjara Hills, Srinagar Colony where she visits to treat hairloss patients from Mumbai is a hub for treating hairloss patients non surgically in Southern India. Dr Stuti will be available on 10th and 11th June for consultation in Hyderabad.

The best part of this treatment is that overseas and outstation patients can avail the online consultation through Dr Stuti at the comfort of their home and avail best of results.

Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s hair growth treatment has received International acclaim and has changed multiple lives of patients suffering from the most dreadful hair loss issues across the globe. Her patients are not just from all parts of India. Patients from the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia reach out to her for the trustworthy work she does in non-surgical hair growth treatment.

Mr Nick Johnson, a patient who once suffered from advanced baldness from Seattle, USA, was very happy with his hair treatment. He had tried many treatments and was quite hopeless until he met Dr Stuti through an online consultation. He experienced a life-changing improvement in hair growth after the treatment.

Dr Stuti continues to be an active researcher. She has collaborated with the most sophisticated labs in Paris for dermatological evaluation in the hair care range. She is working with various top scientists and doctors globally.

Dr Stuti has successfully created 30,000+ hair growth stories. Despite the pandemic, she has a lot of clientele from overseas countries, such as the USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia and European countries, who are also availing the benefits of her results through online consultations. With the mark of her enthusiasm towards her job, she is truly changing the lives of patients suffering from hair loss issues globally.

To learn more about Dr Stuti Khare Shukla’s treatment, you can visit her Instagram. You can schedule an appointment to consult her from her website. www.drstutikhareshukla.in

https://instagram.com/dr.stutikhareshukla?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://drstutikhareshukla.in