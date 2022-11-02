Meet Sai Abhinay, who motivates readers with his book Aarushi

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 11:25 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Sai Abhinay. ‘Aarushi’, a recent book by Sai Abhinay, is available on Amazon, which may inspire those who have set up a new start-up.

Hyderabad: Most teenagers believe that having higher expectations and goals when they start college will help them attain them. This was also the opinion of Sai Abhinay, who studied at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Abhinay’s dream was to write a book, but he also gets more fulfilment from creating things that will motivate others. ‘Aarushi’, a recent book by Sai Abhinay, is available on Amazon, which may inspire those who have set up a new start-up.

“The title of the book, ‘Aarushi’ is derived from the Sanskrit term ‘Aarush’, which denotes the first ray of sunlight. Because it narrates the tale of the legacy being upheld and continued, the book was given the name ‘Aarushi’,” says 22-year-old.

“Each letter in my book’s title stands for a quality that a person should strive for in order to live a moral life. The maxim “learn-perceive-grow” should be a reader’s guiding principle. This book helps readers learn about unsung heroes in society who never put self-respect, dignity, and civic responsibility before career growth,” says Sai Abhinay, who also served as the head of a student organisation in LPU.

Apart from this, he has worked in the farm industry for three years, to support his father.

Abhinay began accepting challenges right from his first year of engineering. He coordinated placements and later organised events at LPU. The young man worked on a variety of projects and also assisted many young people in creating their resumes by providing the proper information and format.

Right from his childhood, his father was Abhinay’s inspiration. “I have seen my dad deal with a lot of problems, but he always believed in working hard, which made him a successful business leader. A lot of people may think it is a bit difficult to start a business, but my motto is to guide them in the right way to achieve their dreams. My future goal is to help homemakers to run their own business from home.”