‘She Said’, biopic chronicling Harvey Weinstein case, set to break box office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: Based on the ‘New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation and on the case of ‘New York Times’ reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse case, Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) brings ‘She Said’. A story that digs into one of the most powerful and influential Hollywood personalities, Harvey Weinstein.

The gripping movie is set to hit the theaters on November 18, and gives a glimpse into the power of investigative journalism that sparked the #MeToo movement.

‘She Said’ revolves around the story of two Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘New York Times’ reporters, Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan), who are relentless in their pursuit of the truth, and the courage of survivors and witnesses who chose to come forward to stop a serial predator in his tracks. Together, their courage and commitment sparked a national debate fuelled against Harvey Weinstein and started conversations on sexual abuse, particularly in Hollywood.

On why she agreed to play Megan Twohey, Carey Mulligan shares, “With Megan, it felt to me that journalism is a vocation for her. It’s not a job. She couldn’t have done anything else. It’s incredible, the balls that you have to have to show up on someone’s doorstep, knock on the door and say, ‘I’m here to ask you about something that’s probably the biggest secret in your life. I want you to tell me that and trust me that you telling me that can change things or make things better’.”

“We felt the partnership of Jodi and Megan was one of the important parts of the story that we wanted to tell,” Kazan says on working with Cary Mulligan. “It’s something that you get to see very rarely on screen. I mean, it’s very rare that you get to act with another woman, period — let alone be in an on-screen partnership. The symbiosis between these two women and what they were able to achieve by leaning on each other and balancing off each other’s intelligence and integrity and perseverance was inspiring to me.”

Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and directed by Maria Schrader, ‘She Said’ features two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan along with Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, with Samantha Morton. Brace yourself for a powerful story that will shatter the silence on violence against women globally.