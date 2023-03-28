Megastar Chiranjeevi felicitates the masterminds of ‘RRR’

Chiranjeevi invited the crew of 'RRR' to the birthday party of Ram Charan to congratulate them on their Oscar win.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi threw a huge party last night at his house to celebrate the birthday of his son, Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. Many top celebrities from Tollywood graced the party. Chiranjeevi also invited the crew of ‘RRR‘ to the party to congratulate them on their Oscar win.

The ‘RRR’ team, including director SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravaani, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and their families, attended the birthday party. Chiranjeevi congratulates Rajamouli and Keeravani at the party for their exceptional contribution to Indian cinema with the Oscar win. He also congratulated the rest of the team.

Besides the ‘RRR’ team, the rest of the Tollywood celebrities who attended the party include the young sensational actors Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, and Naga Chaitanya. Also, the top producers in the industry, including Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Abhishek Agarwal, Ashwini Dutt, and Ravi Shankar, attended the party.

Chiranjeevi is super happy and proud to see his son Ram Charan get global stardom with ‘RRR’. Ram Charan is currently filming for his next film, Game Changer, under the direction of Shankar, who is another global-standard director from India. The film is expected to be released worldwide in 2024 for Pongal.