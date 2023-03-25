India’s most successful film ‘RRR’ completes one year

SS Rajamouli's RRR has grossed more than 1250 crores gross at the box office worldwide and has bagged 60 international awards among the 131 nominations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:16 AM, Sat - 25 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: RRR, India’s most successful film, completes one year today. The film was released on March 25, 2022 and created havoc on the release day itself. The theatres erupted with massive craze from the fans and the other Telugu audiences. One man behind this all is SS Rajamouli, and today we should definitely salute the master filmmaker’s vision in making the best film in modern Indian cinema.

RRR has achieved a lot in this one-year journey. The film has grossed more than 1250 crores gross at the box office worldwide. It has become the most successful film of 2022. RRR also ranked the best among the most viewed Indian films online across the world. The film even created box office records in Japan and the US. After setting massive box office records internationally, RRR moved to collect numerous awards at the global level.

RRR added the tag of bringing the first ever Academy Award from an Indian production with the song “Naatu Naatu.” The song was awarded as the best original song at Oscars as we all know. Thanks to MM Keeravaani for the great composition. Special thanks to the leads, Jr.NTR and Ram Charan, for putting in all the effort for the best dance moves under Prem Rakshit’s choreography. Equal appreciation to the lyricist Chandrabose and the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. And of course the mastermind behind it all, SS Rajamouli, deserves every applause from every corner of the world.

So far, RRR has bagged 60 international awards among the 131 nominations. The best original song at the Golden Globes, the best director at the New York Film Critics Circle, the best foreign language film at the Critics’ Choice Awards, the best stunts at the Hollywood Critics Association, and the best international film at the Saturn Awards are the special ones among them. The most special thing beyond this is that RRR is the only Indian film to run continuously and successfully for 365 days in any part of the world in modern cinema.

RRR should have a sequel as per the hype and expectations it currently has. Well, many film lovers across the world wish for that. Even SS Rajamouli and his father, Vijayendra Prasad, hinted at the possibility of a sequel. The wait is worth it and let us hope that it happens soon.