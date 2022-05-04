Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics invites applications for PG in Data Science & Finance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), Mumbai, has invited applications for admissions into its one-year postgraduate programme in Data Science & Finance.

Any graduate with minimum 50 per cent or equivalent score can apply for the programme that has a fee structure of Rs.4.45 lakh and GST. The admission process will include three steps: screening of applications, entrance test and personal interview.

Students will be assisted for placements with big four consulting groups, reputed banks and industry conglomerates, according to a press release. Interested candidates can apply online or download the application form from the website https://bit.ly/3JJKe6g. The last date to apply is May 31.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .