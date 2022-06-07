Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics announces merit scholarships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: The Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics (MDAE), Mumbai, has announced merit-based scholarships for exceptional postgraduate students applying for the intake of 2022-23 and intending to major in Economics, Data Science & Finance.

The postgraduate institute for Economic, Data Analytics, Finance, and Public Policy has announced up to 90 per cent scholarship for meritorious students. Applicants who successfully appear for the entrance examination and the admissions interview may qualify for evaluation for the merit-based scholarships. Such applicants will then be invited for a further interview to evaluate them for the merit-based scholarship, a press release said.

More details about PG diploma programmes and scholarship benefits at https://www.meghnaddesaiacademy.org/. The MDAE will provide Academic Bursary which is a fixed amount of money deducted from the total fee based on the overall profile and academic rigour and merit of the candidate.