MeitY transfers SMART food storage tech to Paras Defense for digital innovation

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the momentous occasion took place during the launch event of the "Digital India FutureLABS Summit 2024" held at IIIT-Delhi.

By ANI Published Date - 5 February 2024, 02:35 PM

New Delhi: In a move towards fostering innovation and advancing technology, the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has successfully transferred the Smart Food Grain Storage System (SAFEETY) technology to M/s Paras Defense and Space Technology Ltd.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the momentous occasion took place during the launch event of the “Digital India FutureLABS Summit 2024” held at IIIT-Delhi.

SAFEETY, developed by Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) under MeitY’s guidance, boasts cutting-edge features such as conveyorized loading and unloading of grain bags with RFID for traceability, online weight and moisture measurement, and Radio Frequency Based Removal of Moisture from Grain.

This state-of-the-art system has a remarkable capacity, efficiently handling almost one truckload (approximately 28 tons) of grains in just 40 minutes.

The exchange of technology transfer documents took place in the presence of key dignitaries, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti; Sunita Verma, GC R&D in E&IT; Dr P. H. Rao, DG-SAMEER; Rajesh Harsh, CI, SAMEER, Mumbai; Dr Om Krishan Singh, Scientist ‘D’, MeitY; Amit Mahajan, Director Paras Defense and Space Technologies Ltd; and senior officials from the government.

The transfer of SAFEETY technology to Paras Defense and Space Technology Ltd signifies a step towards realizing the Innovation, Science, and Technology theme of Vikshit Bharat @2047.

The collaboration between government entities and private industry highlights the commitment to leverage technology for the nation’s progress and development.