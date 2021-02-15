Melissa Benoist signs overall deal with Warner Bros TV

As part of the deal, Benoist and her team at Three Things Productions will develop and produce original TV programming

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has inked an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. The 32-year-old actor, who plays Kara Danvers aka Supergirl in The CW drama that is coming to an end with its sixth season, has launched her own production company, Three Things Productions, reported Variety.

As part of the deal, Benoist and her team at Three Things Productions will develop and produce original TV programming, including drama, comedy, event series and other formats for WarnerMedia outlets such as HBO Max, in addition to other streaming services, cable channels and broadcasters.

The actor expressed happiness over finding a “wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros” and said that she is thrilled to become a producer.

“I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can’t wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way,” Benoist added.