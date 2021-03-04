Melissa McCarthy to play Fake Hela in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

McCarthy, it turns out, plays a fake version of Hela, going by set photos obtained by the British tabloid Daily Mail. Seen alongside the actress were actors Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon portraying Fake Thor

Los Angeles: Actress Melissa McCarthy was spotted on the set of the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder” in Australia, in the outfit of Hela, a role essayed by Cate Blanchette in “Thor: Ragnarok”.

In December, last year, McCarthy, took to Instagram and posted a video along with her husband, actor Ben Falcone, where the couple pleaded with director Taika Watiti, that they were “desperate” to join the cast of the fourth installment of the “Thor” film franchise, titled “Thor: Love And Thunder” and submitted a hilarious audition tape online.

Christian Bale, too, will be making his MCU debut in the role of Gorr the God Butcher — the main villain in the upcoming instalment.