Men’s ODI WC: Labuschagne replaces injured Agar as Australia announces final 15-member squad

Australia today finalised their 15-player squad for the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup, beginning on October 5, with Marnus Labuschagne replacing Ashton Agar the only change to the preliminary squad announced earlier this month.

By PTI Updated On - 07:59 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

New Delhi: Australia have included Marnus Labuschagne in their 15-man squad for the World Cup as replacement for the injured Ashton Agar. It is the only change to the original squad announced by Cricket Australia with destructive batter Travis Head retaining his spot despite his own injury with the hope of him being available midway through the tournament.

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa