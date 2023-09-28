ISL: Hyderabad FC geared up for new season, to open campaign against East Bengal

As former champions we are excited for the new season, a transitional season I would say, with 10 new players coming into the club. The players of Hyderabad FC are ready and excited to face East Bengal, said Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC are charged up for the new season and will open their campaign against East Bengal on Saturday in an away game in Kolkata.

The former champions, who were supposed to take on FC Goa at home on September 22, was postponed. Speaking ahead of their away game at Salt Lake stadium on Saturday, Hyderabad FC’s new head coach Thangboi Singto stressed on the transition of the club ahead of the new season with 10 new players coming in the team.

“As former champions we are excited for the new season, a transitional season I would say, with 10 new players coming into the club. The players of Hyderabad FC are ready and excited to face East Bengal.”

Having 10 new players in the side could make it difficult for them to blend in but the head coach highlighted the players’ togetherness among the group is one of the strength of the club. “The friendship among the group, whether the relationship with the management or a team as a group is very strong,” he added.

“Like I said, there have been a lot of changes. The new players have come in but they bonded well in the environment,” he said. The Nizams, who emerged champions under coach Monalo Marquez in the 2021-22 season and finished runners-up in the league standings last season, are looking for similar feat under new management.

“We will try to achieve glory in this season too. We will go for the top honours. Currently the team is working hard to reach the playoffs. For now, the focus is on East Bengal clash,” the 49-year-old said.

Speaking about the club’s preparation for their first game, the head coach sounded confident. “When you prepare the team, you need to take all things into consideration – the strength and weakness. They (East Bengal) know about us and we are prepared to counter them. I think we have done enough to challenge them. We have played against East Bengal in the friendly game. We have prepared as best as we can. On 30th dekhte hai kya hota hai (let’s see what happens),” Thangboi concluded.

