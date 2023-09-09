Mentally-challenged man stabs mother to death in Delhi

A neighbour, who tried to save her, also sustained injuries, the police official said

By IANS Published Date - 06:07 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 25-year-old mentally-challenged man on Saturday stabbed his mother to death in Delhi, a police official said.

A neighbour, who tried to save her, also sustained injuries, the police official said. The deceased was identified as Raj Kumari (60), a resident of Trilokpuri area in northeast Delhi.

According to police, the incident occurred at 01:35 p.m in the Trilokpuri area. “The accused identified as Suraj stabbed his 60-year-old mother to death in his house. He is stated to be mentally challenged,” the official added. “He has been apprehended. His neighbour, Neeraj Patel tried to save the woman. He was also injured,” said the official.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, the official added.