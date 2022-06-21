Mentally unstable woman killed, buried by miscreants in Medak district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants have killed a mentally unstable woman and buried her in a cotton field on the outskirts of Shivaipet village of Pedda Shankarampet Mandal on Tuesday. The victim was Lakshmi (35) who separated from her husband four years ago. She used to live in the village by begging. Suddenly, the woman disappeared from the village a few days ago. While a farmer in the village was preparing the land to start the sowing operations, the dead body of Lakshmi surfaced. Following a complaint from the Sarpanch, the Pedda Shankarampet Police have arrived at the Police. The body was taken to Government Hospital Jogipet for postmortem. The investigation is on.