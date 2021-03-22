Mercedes launches new model of Benz in Hyderabad

Wearing an all new attitude, Mercedes-Benz has updated the E class to ensure it retains the title of the most successful luxury sedan of India

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Silver Star has launched the all new E Class in the city during an an event, which also saw fitness expert Kiran Dembla inspiring the audience with her motivational life story.

The vehicle, meanwhile, was unveiled by CEO Mahesh Dave and Lead Sales Sai Harsha of Mercedes-Benz Silver Star, along with customers from the event.

Wearing an all new attitude, Mercedes-Benz has updated the E to ensure it retains the title of the most successful luxury sedan of India, according to a press release, which said the E portfolio now comprises of 3 engine and 5 variant options in total.

The new MBUX infotainment system, coupled with a twin digital 12.25-inch touch screen and “Hey Mercedes” voice commands has revolutionised the way one can interact with the car. The MMC connected car features in the E-Class offers customers the benefit of absolute convenience and comfort, allowing customers to monitor the car from anywhere in the world.

The E is being offered with 6 paint options out of which Hyacinth Red, High-Tech Silver and Mojave Silver are the new additions.

