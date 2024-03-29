Mercury inches towards 2016 extreme in Hyderabad

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the year 2016 witnessed a similar onslaught of intense heat in March, making it the hottest in a decade.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 09:58 PM

— PHOTO: ANAND DHARMANA

Hyderabad: The scorching heat gripping Hyderabad has intensified, with temperatures reaching levels reminiscent of 2016’s extreme heat. On Friday, the city recorded an average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, marking a significant escalation in the summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the year 2016 witnessed a similar onslaught of intense heat in March, making it the hottest in a decade. On March 19, 2016, Hyderabad experienced a searing 41.2 degrees Celsius, just a degree higher than Friday’s recorded temperature.

Localities across the city bore the brunt of relentless heat on Friday. Areas like Kukatpally sizzled at 42.3 degree Celsius, while Maredpally and the Serilingampally sweltered at 41.9 degree Celsius each. Other areas, including Borabanda at 41.8 degree Celsius and Uppal at 41.7 degree Celsius, also grappled with soaring temperatures.

The IMD’s forecast paints a worrisome picture for Hyderabad residents, as the intense heat is predicted to persist for the next five days.

Highest temperatures in city on Friday (degree Celsius):

Kukatpally – 42.3

Marredpally – 41.9

Serilingampally – 41.9

Borabanda – 41.8

Uppal – 41.7

Asifnagar – 41.7

Moula Ali – 41.7

Nacharam – 41.5

Saroornagar – 41.5