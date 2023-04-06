Metallica’s 12th studio album 72 Seasons new video and title track out now

Metallica has unveiled the title track of its 12th studio album, ‘72 Seasons’. It sets the tone for the expansive and unrelenting album.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Metallica has unveiled the title track of its forthcoming 12th studio album, ‘72 Seasons’. A seven-and-a-half-minute opus that opens the new record, ‘72 Seasons’ is the fourth advance offering from its namesake — following the recent release of the “epic” (Rolling Stone) ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, hailed by Consequence as “a sonic retrospective of (Metallica’s) career”, as well as the “scorching” (Guitar World) ‘Screaming Suicide’ and “thundering, breakneck” (Billboard) first single ‘Lux Æterna’.

‘72 Seasons’ sets the tone for the expansive and unrelenting 12-song, 77-minute album. The Hetfield/Ulrich/Hammett-penned epic is nothing short of an embodiment of the concept behind the new record’s title, as previously detailed in James Hetfield’s own words: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

‘72 Seasons’, the song, is available now to stream and download, and as an instant grat track with all pre-orders. ‘72 Seasons’, the album, will be released April 14 via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, ‘72 Seasons’ is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’. It will be released on 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD, digital, and in Dolby Atmos. For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to

https://www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/

Check out the video: