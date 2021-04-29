MHA urges States to consider implementing stringent containment measures

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued orders to all the States to consider implementing containment measures that were conveyed through an advisory by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Sunday, April 25.

The MHA has directed the States to consider the advisory ‘for immediate implementation based on the assessment of the situation’.

The States were asked to implement necessary containment measures, under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005.

The MOHFW on Sunday had issued Covid management guidelines, directing States to impose stringent containment measures including shutting down public areas and imposing night curfew in cities, towns or part of towns, district headquarters where positivity rate of Covid infections is 10 percent or bed occupancy in hospitals is 60 percent or more.

The MHA order to implement the MOHFE advisory to all the States will be effective till May 31, 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .